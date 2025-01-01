Share Video

Crowder caught three of five targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Falcons.

Crowder's five targets were a season-high for the veteran wideout, yet he was unable to get much going with his increased opportunities. The 31-year-old plays a minimal role in Washington's offense, keeping him off the fantasy radar as the Commanders host the Cowboys in Week 18.

