The Commanders signed Patterson from the practice squad to their active roster Thursday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

With fellow running backs Antonio Gibson (knee) and J.D. McKissic (neck) both on injured reserve, along with Brian Robinson currently listed as questionable due to a knee issue, Patterson could find himself working in a backfield committee alongside Jonathan Williams this weekend versus Dallas, given Robinson is eventually sidelined. The 23-year-old has seen game action on two separate occasions this campaign but has yet to register an offensive rep.