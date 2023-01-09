Patterson carried the ball 17 times for 78 yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 26-6 win over the Cowboys.

Brian Robinson (knee) was inactive for the Commanders' season finale, so Patterson found himself as the primary option in the team's backfield after not getting a touch through the first 17 weeks, and he used the opportunity to establish a new career high in rushing yards for the game. Robinson's strong second half all but ensures he'll be the team's top RB in 2023, but if Antonio Gibson (knee/foot) gets moved in the offseason, Patterson could enter next season in the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, giving the 2021 undrafted free agent some possible deep-league fantasy intrigue.