Patterson took eight carries for 51 yards in Saturday's 21-19 preseason loss to the Bengals.
Patterson was the third back into the game, after Chris Rodriguez and Jonathan Williams, on a night that saw both Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson rested. Patterson thus appears unlikely to have a spot on the Week 1 roster, perhaps sticking around via the practice squad instead.
