Patterson is one of two healthy running backs on Washington's roster ahead of Sunday's matchup with Dallas, Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The other is journeyman Jonathan Williams, who was the No. 3 back behind Brian Robinson (knee) and Antonio Gibson (knee/foot) for most of December. With Gibson missing the final two games of the season and Robinson out for the last game, Patterson has been called up from the practice squad the past two weeks for the first time since mid-November. The 2021 UDFA thus figures to get his first touches since Week 17 of last season when he replaced an injured Gibson and tallied 98 total yards (plus a touchdown) as the starting running back. The Commanders also have Reggie Bonnafon as an option at RB after signing him to the practice squad Thursday.