Patterson enters his second NFL season as part of a crowded Washington backfield that includes starter Antonio Gibson, passing-down specialist J.D. McKissic and rookie third-round pick Brian Robinson, Bijan Todd of NBC Sports reports.

Injuries could create more room, but the current look puts Patterson on the roster bubble, perhaps competing with Jonathan Williams and Reggie Bonnafon for one spot. Patterson did make one start last year after catching on as an undrafted rookie, and his respectable showing in that outing (98 total yards and a TD) could work in his favor this summer. Still, he's only worth a look in the deepest of fantasy leagues.