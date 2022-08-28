Patterson took 11 carries for 47 yards and four catches for 45 yards in Saturday's 17-15 preseason loss to Baltimore.

Patterson was busy throughout the night, especially in the first half, while Antonio Gibson, Brian Robinson, J.D. McKissic (groin) and Jonathan Williams all were held out. The 2021 UDFA may end up on the practice squad, but he's shown vision and balance to offset his lack of size and speed, potentially making him a decent depth back in the NFL. There's not much hope for Week 1 touches even if he makes the team.