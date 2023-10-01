Martin (thumb) has returned to Sunday's game against the Eagles, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Martin suffered the injury in the first half, but he returned for the second. He should continue chipping in on special teams and be a depth option in the Commanders secondary.
More News
-
Commanders' Jartavius Martin: Exits due to injury•
-
Commanders' Jartavius Martin: Looks ready for Sunday•
-
Commanders' Jartavius Martin: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Commanders' Jartavius Martin: Out for Week 2 against Denver•
-
Commanders' Jartavius Martin: Now in concussion protocol•
-
Commanders' Jartavius Martin: Heading to Nation's Capital•