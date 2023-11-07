Martin had a pass deflection and an interception in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Patriots.

His interception came late in the fourth quarter on a pass from Mac Jones intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster that went through the hands of the veteran wide receiver and into Martin's arms to seal the game. The rookie cornerback has seen his role on defense steadily increase over the past few weeks and played a season-high 14 defensive snaps in Week 9. Martin will look to continue to carve out a bigger role for himself in Week 10 against the Seahawks.