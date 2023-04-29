The Commanders selected Martin in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 47th overall.

Washington went into this draft looking to bolster its secondary and executed that plan by nabbing Emmanuel Forbes in the first round and circling back to get Martin in the second. The Illinois product was a major contributor for a stout Illini defense over the last couple of years with over 50 tackles in both 2021 and 2022. Martin stood out at the combine as well, especially with his jumps (44-inch vertical, 133-inch broad jump) which bodes well for his transition to the next level. He projects to play safety but can also stick as a nickel corner.