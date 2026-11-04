Kinlaw underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday to repair his MCL, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Washington placed Kinlaw on injured reserve Tuesday, but it wasn't immediately known how much time the knee injury he initially sustained Week 6 would keep him out of commission. Now that Kinlaw has opted for surgery, he'll remain on IR for the Commanders' final 10 games in what amounts to another major hit to the defensive line. Washington also placed nose tackle Daron Payne on IR on Tuesday after he needed surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot.