The Commanders selected Jean-Baptiste in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 222nd overall.

Jean-Baptiste secured a full-time starting role in his sixth collegiate season at Notre Dame, after transferring from Ohio State. He made good on the opportunity by tallying 10 tackles for loss and five sacks and is regarded as a technically solid player without standout athleticism. Jean-Baptiste is likely to get a long look in training camp, but his ultimate destination is likely a practice squad to further develop.