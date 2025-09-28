Commanders' Javontae Jean-Baptiste: Exits game with pec injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jean-Baptiste (pectoral) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Jean-Baptiste will have his pectoral injury evaluated by medical trainers on the sideline. Jalyn Holmes would be the next man up at defensive end if Jean-Baptiste is unable to return.
