Jean-Baptiste will undergo an MRI on a pectoral injury that he suffered during the Commanders' 34-27 loss to the Falcons on Sunday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Per Jhabvala, the Commanders fear that Jean-Baptiste tore his pec during Sunday's loss, which would likely necessitate a lengthy stint on injured reserve. The Commanders received much-needed depth at defensive end by signing Preston Smith (coach's decision) earlier in September, and the veteran could be active for Week 5 against the Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 5 if Jean-Baptiste is sidelined. Jalyn Holmes would also be in line for a significant increase in defensive snaps.