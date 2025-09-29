Jean-Baptiste will undergo surgery for a torn pectoral that he suffered during the Commanders' 34-27 loss to the Falcons on Sunday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Jean-Baptiste is expected to be placed on injured reserve following the surgery, and head coach Dan Quinn relayed Monday that the recovery timeline is "usually months, not weeks." Jean-Baptiste will will be on the IR well past the four-game minimum, but it's unclear whether he can return toward the end of the regular season or for the postseason, if the Commanders qualify. Jalyn Holmes should see an uptick in playing time at defensive end, but Washington can also turn to veteran Preston Smith, who was a healthy scratch in each of the Commanders' last two games after signing with the team Sept. 16.