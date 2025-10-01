Jean-Baptiste (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

The 2024 seventh-round pick from Notre Dame tore his pectoral during the Week 4 loss to the Falcons, so it's no surprise he's been placed on IR. Jean-Baptiste played 71 total snaps (59 on defense, 12 on special teams) over three games this season, recording six total tackles. Preston Smith is likely to see increased defensive work while Jean-Baptiste remains sidelined for at least the Commanders' next four games.