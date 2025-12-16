Commanders' Javontae Jean-Baptiste: Will remain on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Dan Quinn confirmed today that no players on injured reserve, including Jean-Baptiste (pectoral), will return for the end of the year, Tom Schad of The Washington Post reports.
Jean-Baptiste was forced to undergo surgery for the pectoral injury he suffered in the Commanders' Week 4 loss to the Falcons. The defensive end played just three games this season, totalling 6 tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks. With a near guarantee that his season is over, the 25-year-old will have to look toward a 2026 return to the field.
