Coach Dan Quinn confirmed today that no players on injured reserve, including Jean-Baptiste (pectoral), will return for the end of the year, Tom Schad of The Washington Post reports.

Jean-Baptiste was forced to undergo surgery for the pectoral injury he suffered in the Commanders' Week 4 loss to the Falcons. The defensive end played just three games this season, totalling 6 tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks. With a near guarantee that his season is over, the 25-year-old will have to look toward a 2026 return to the field.