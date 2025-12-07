Daniels exited Sunday's game at Minnesota due to a left elbow injury.

Daniels was donning a sleeve on his left elbow Sunday in his first game action since Week 9, when he suffered an ugly dislocation that resulted in three contests on the sideline. He appeared to aggravate the issue when he got hit on a pass attempt in the third quarter in which the ball popped into the air and was corralled for an interception by the Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel. Daniels yielded the Commanders offense to Marcus Mariota upon his departure.