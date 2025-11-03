Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Coach confirms left elbow injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Daniels suffered a left elbow injury in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Seahawks, but Quinn didn't have any further updates on Daniels' status, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Daniels needed a brace to stabilize his left, non-throwing arm after sustaining an injury in the fourth quarter. A more concrete recovery timeline for Daniels will likely be established following additional evaluation of the injury. Marcus Mariota is set to fill in as the starting QB beginning with Week 10 against the Lions.
More News
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Suffers significant left arm injury•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Named as Week 9 starter•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Gets back to full Wednesday•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: To practice all week, per Quinn•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Set to practice Wednesday•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Testing hamstring Sunday•