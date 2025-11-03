Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Daniels suffered a left elbow injury in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Seahawks, but Quinn didn't have any further updates on Daniels' status, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Daniels needed a brace to stabilize his left, non-throwing arm after sustaining an injury in the fourth quarter. A more concrete recovery timeline for Daniels will likely be established following additional evaluation of the injury. Marcus Mariota is set to fill in as the starting QB beginning with Week 10 against the Lions.