Coach Dan Quinn said after Sunday's 31-0 loss at Minnesota that Daniels (left elbow) could have returned to the game, but it was a coach's decision to keep him on the sideline, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

Daniels took a hit to his previously dislocated left elbow on his interception in the third quarter and was in visible discomfort going to the medical tent. He was deemed questionable to return but never reentered the contest, with Marcus Mariota directing the Commanders offense the rest of the way. In what was his first game action since Week 9, Daniels finished with 78 yards, no touchdowns and one interception on 9-for-20 passing and four carries for 16 yards.