Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Daniels is considered "day-to-day" due to the knee injury that he suffered last Thursday at Green Bay, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Quinn added that Daniels underwent an MRI on Friday, and he's "already begun his return to play process with us. ... What does that mean for Sunday [against the Raiders]? I can't tell you that now. I'll share more when we get to Wednesday." After Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Monday that Daniels has a sprained knee, Quinn wouldn't go as far, only calling it a "knee injury," per Commanders writer Ben Standig. Wednesday's practice report will reveal whether Daniels handles any practice reps to start Week 3 prep, but if he isn't able to go this weekend, backup Marcus Mariota is on hand to lead the Commanders offense.