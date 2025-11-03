Daniels sustained a dislocated left elbow in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Seahawks and will be sidelined indefinitely, though the Commanders aren't yet certain whether he'll miss the rest of the season, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Though Washington was trailing by 31 points midway through the fourth quarter, Daniels remained in the game before suffering the gruesome injury to his non-throwing arm when he scrambled to the right down and was taken down for a sack at the Seahawks' four-yard line. His elbow bent backward on the tackle, and though head coach Dan Quinn didn't provide an immediate diagnosis for Daniels' injury following the game, early tests have apparently ruled out a fracture. Daniels is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis of a dislocation, and a firmer timeline for his recovery should become clearer soon thereafter. At the very least, Daniels looks destined to miss the Commanders' Week 10 game versus the Lions, and a stint on injured reserve -- and the minimum four-game absence that comes with it -- looms as a likely outcome. Marcus Mariota replaced Daniels late in Sunday's game and would be the next man up to start at quarterback for Washington, just as he did when Daniels missed three games earlier this season due to knee and hamstring injuries.