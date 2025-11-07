Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Doesn't need surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daniels suffered no ligament damage and won't need surgery on his dislocated elbow, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Daniels received positive news regarding his injury after seeking additional medical opinions, and he will not be immediately placed on injured reserve. Per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, the Commanders will reassess Daniels' status after the team's Week 12 bye. Whether Daniels returns this season will hinge on his health, as well as Washington's chances of making the playoffs. Backup Marcus Mariota will be tasked with keeping the Commanders' faint playoff hopes alive while Daniels recovers.
