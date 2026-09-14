Daniels completed 18 of 34 pass attempts for 164 yards and two touchdowns while rushing five times for 31 yards Sunday in a loss to Philadelphia.

Daniels had a rough first half, completing just six of 16 passes for 43 yards. He was much better after the break, and Daniels was particularly effective in the fourth quarter, when he tossed both of his touchdown passes. This was far from a dominant performance by the third-year QB, but fantasy managers who roster him should at least be relieved that he rescued his line late in the game. Daniels draws a Week 2 matchup versus the Cowboys -- who gave up the most passing yards in the NFL last season -- next Sunday.