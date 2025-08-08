Daniels and other starters aren't expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Patriots, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Daniels won't see action in the preseason opener but could get some reps Aug. 18 against the Bengals or Aug. 23 against the Ravens. Marcus Mariota (lower leg) didn't travel with the team to New England, leaving Josh Johnson and Sam Hartman to split quarterbacks reps Friday.