Daniels completed 24 of 35 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Rams. He also gained 16 rushing yards on four carries and lost a fumble.

The lost fumble was the first giveaway of the season for Daniels in six games. The third-year QB also struggled to sustain drives while working with a badly depleted wide receiver room, and his lone TD was a seven-yard toss to Van Jefferson -- a player who had zero catches on the year coming into Sunday -- in the second quarter. Injuries have derailed the first half of the season for the Commanders, but Daniels will try to spark his team to life in Week 10 against the Giants.