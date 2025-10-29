Daniels (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday.

Coach Dan Quinn told Tashan Reed of The Washington Post earlier Wednesday that Daniels was slated for a full week of practice, and he ended up kicking it off with no restrictions whatsoever in the first session of Week 9 prep. Daniels thus appears as if he'll miss just one game due to the low-grade right hamstring strain that he sustained Week 7 at Dallas. Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.