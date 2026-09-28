Head coach Dan Quinn said that Daniels (elbow) is likely to travel with the Commanders to London on Tuesday, though the quarterback remains uncertain to play Sunday against the Colts, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports.

Daniels dislocated his left elbow in the Commanders' Sept. 20 loss to the Cowboys and didn't practice in any fashion during Week 3 before being ruled out ahead of an eventual 33-31 win over the Seahawks on Sunday. Marcus Mariota stepped in as the Commanders' starting quarterback and performed admirably in place of Daniels, whom Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported is expected to be ready to return to action in "three weeks or sooner." While traveling to London theoretically leaves the door open for Daniels to return to action against the Colts, Mariota would still appear to be the better bet to start Week 4. The Commanders will see what, if anything, Daniels is able to do in practice this week before deciding on his status for the London game.