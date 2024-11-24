Daniels completed 25 of 38 passes for 275 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding seven rushes for 74 yards and another score in the Commanders' 34-26 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

For the second time this season, Daniels' passing yardage total received a serious boost from a chunk play in a game's final seconds, as the rookie connected with Terry McLaurin for an 86-yard touchdown pass with 21 seconds remaining that closed Washington's deficit to one point at the time. Prior to that throw, Daniels had struggled against an aggressive Cowboys defense that was able to sack him on four occasions and pick him off in Dallas territory in the first half. Daniels' rushing yardage total was his highest since Week 5, while his tally through the air was his best since he'd thrown for 326 against the Bears with the help of a game-winning Hail Mary in Week 8. Daniels projects to have another tough challenge on his hands when the Commanders host the Titans in a Week 13 home matchup.