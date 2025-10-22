Daniels (hamstring) is expected to sit out Monday's road matchup against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Daniels suffered a low-grade right hamstring strain during Washington's loss to the Cowboys in Week 7, and while it's encouraging for the second-year quarterback to have avoided a long-term injury, it looks as though he'll miss at least one contest while working his way back to health. That positions backup quarterback Marcus Mariota for a likely start on Monday Night Football versus Kansas City. Meanwhile, coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that top wide receivers Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Deebo Samuel (heel) are both trending in the right direction and expected to practice this week, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.