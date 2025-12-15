Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed Monday that Daniels (elbow) is being shut down for the team's final three regular-season games, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Quinn said the decision is "part medical, part team," and that Daniels will still practice once cleared to do so. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports, however, that upon being medically re-evaluated Monday, the second-year quarterback was not yet cleared for contact. After an outstanding rookie campaign in 2024, Daniels now concludes Year 2 with just seven regular-season appearances, in which he completed 114 of 188 pass attempts for 1,262 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed 58 times for 278 yards and two scores. Marcus Mariota will remain Washington's starting QB for the rest of the year, beginning Saturday against the Eagles.