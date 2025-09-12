Daniels completed 24 of 42 passes for 200 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding seven rushes for 17 yards in the Commanders' 27-18 loss to the Packers on Thursday. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

Daniels' final line was serviceable from a fantasy perspective, but the second-year signal-caller compiled a portion of his numbers against a Packers defense playing to protect a relatively comfortable lead. He managed to avoid any turnovers and made matters somewhat interesting ub rgw diyerg by helming a 10-play, 65-yard march that he capped with a 10-yard touchdown toss to Deebo Samuel in the latter portion of the fourth quarter, while adding a two-point conversion toss to Luke McCaffrey on the following play. Daniels previously also connected with Zach Ertz from 20 yards out for his first scoring pass of the night early in the fourth quarter, and he was a bit more productive when targeting Terry McLaurin (5-48-0) than in the opener against the Giants. Daniels and the Commanders now get some extra time to prepare for a Week 3 home matchup against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 21.