Daniels completed 19 of 30 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown while rushing 11 times for 68 yards in Sunday's 21-6 win over the Giants.

Daniels gave the Commanders a 7-0 lead with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz in the first quarter, and Washington took a 14-3 lead into the locker room, but it could have been larger if not for an intentional grounding penalty on Daniels from the Giants' 4-yard line that resulted in a half-ending 10-second runoff. Washington's defense continued to stifle the Giants in the second half, so Daniels wasn't asked to do too much, though he still topped the 60-yard rushing mark for the seventh time in 18 regular-season NFL starts. Daniels' ability to contribute with both his arm and legs makes the second-year pro an elite fantasy option heading into Thursday's Week 2 trip to Green Bay.