Daniels (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Daniels sat out a Week 3 win against the Raiders due to a sprained knee that he suffered during a Week 2 loss at Green Bay. He now has strung together three consecutive limited listings on injury reports stretching back to last week, but he told John Keim of ESPN.com on Wednesday that a decision on his availability for Sunday's game in Atlanta is "up to the doctors." The Commanders could make that call as soon as they post Friday's injury report, but until they do, one of Daniels or backup QB Marcus Mariota will be the options to lead the offense this weekend.