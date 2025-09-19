Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Ruled out for Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Daniels (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Raiders, Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com reports.
Daniels will miss at least one game, despite returning to practice Friday as a limited participant. Marcus Mariota takes over as Washington's starting QB for the home matchup with Las Vegas.
More News
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Not spotted at practice Friday•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: No practice Wednesday or Thursday•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: No practice Wednesday•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Deemed day-to-day by coach•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Tending to sprained knee•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Pair of TDs in Week 2 loss•