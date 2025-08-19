Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Runs for TD on lone drive
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daniels played four snaps in Monday's preseason game against the Bengals, taking one carry for a 14-yard touchdown.
He played just one drive, which started with a 19-yard run from Deebo Samuel and a 40-yard scamper by Chris Rodriguez. Two plays later, Daniels scrambled for a touchdown on his lone dropback. That will likely be his only action this preseason, with the focus shifting to a Week 1 matchup against the Giants and wideout Terry McLaurin's unresolved contract situation.
