Daniels completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 231 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 39 yards on eight attempts in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Chargers.

Daniels returned from a two-week absence due to a knee injury in order to lead his team to its third win of the season. The 24-year-old was sporting a brace on his left knee, but it did not appear to limit the quarterback's mobility on any of his eight carries Sunday. Daniels is averaging 221.3 passing yards and 41.3 rushing yards with four touchdowns to no interceptions in three 2025 starts. The dual-threat sophomore could be primed for his finest fantasy outing under the bright lights of Monday Night Football in Week 6 when the Commanders host a Bears defense that is surrendering 389.0 yards of offense to opponents this season.