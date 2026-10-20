Daniels completed 29 of 40 passes for 300 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding four rushes for 10 yards in the Commanders' 23-17 loss to the 49ers on Monday night.

Daniels' final numbers won't displease fantasy managers by any stretch, but the athletic signal-caller didn't really get the Commanders' offense going until the second half. Daniels put the Commanders' first touchdown of the night on board in the waning seconds of the third quarter when he connected with Stefon Diggs from one yard out, and he followed it up with a 10-play, 90-yard march early in the fourth quarter that he capped off with a nine-yard touchdown toss to Rachaad White. However, Daniels and the Commanders came up empty on a subsequent 13-play drive that ended on downs, and the 2024 first-round pick then took a sack on the game's final play after triggering a 10-second runoff with an intentional grounding penalty on the prior snap. Despite the disappointing outcome, Daniels has been solid in his first two games back from an elbow injury, and he'll next face off with the Eagles at home on Sunday night, Nov. 1, following a Week 7 bye.