Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Suffers significant left arm injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daniels walked off the field with his left arm in a brace after sustaining an injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Daniels appeared to sustain a significant injury to his left arm at the end of a scramble with the Commanders trailing 38-7 in the fourth quarter. Marcus Mariota will finish out the game in relief, while further evaluation of Daniels' injury will be required before a return timetable is established. Prior to the injury, Daniels completed 16 of 22 passes for 153 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while rushing 10 times for 51 yards and a touchdown.
