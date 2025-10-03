Coach Dan Quinn said Daniels will wear a brace on his left knee in his return to action Sunday at the Chargers, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Daniels came out of a Week 2 loss at Green Bay with a sprained knee and missed the next two games as a result. With a trio of full practices under his belt this week, though, he's good to go for Week 5 action. The skill positions for the Commanders has taken a hit since Daniels' last game action, as RB Austin Ekeler is out for the season due to a torn Achilles and WRs Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin/knee) didn't make Thursday's trip to Los Angeles. As a result, Daniels' top targets Sunday will be WR Deebo Samuel (heel) and TE Zach Ertz.