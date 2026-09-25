Daniels (elbow) won't be placed on injured reserve and is considered week-to-week, per Commanders head coach Dan Quinn.

Commanders GM Adam Peters said Friday morning that surgery isn't currently on the table. The team won't have Daniels for Week 3 against Seattle but apparently hopes to get him back under center within the next few weeks. Fantasy managers are right to be skeptical, given that Daniels injured and re-injured the same left elbow last season, missing Weeks 10-13 and then Weeks 15-18. In any case, Marcus Mariota will start against Seattle this Sunday.