Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday that he has "zero concerns" about Daniels' right wrist after the quarterback appeared on the team's initial Week 2 injury report, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Commanders are facing a quick turnaround from Sunday's 21-6 win over the Giants with a road matchup versus the Packers on Thursday night, but Daniels doesn't look to be at any real risk of sitting out Week 2. Even though Daniels is being listed on the injury report with the right wrist issue, the Commanders still gauged him as a full participant on Monday's practice estimate. Daniels is unlikely to take many practice reps on a short week, but unless the wrist injury is more serious than Quinn is letting on, the second-year signal-caller still profiles as a strong fantasy play this week.