Lane did not record a target during the Commanders' 31-0 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Lane didn't log a catch for a second consecutive week, though what's more alarming for the rookie fourth-rounder was that he saw the field for just six of 52 offensive snaps (11.5 percent) during Sunday's blowout loss. With Jayden Daniels aggravating his left elbow injury and Zach Ertz done for the season due to a torn ACL, it's hard to trust Lane or any of other Washington pass catcher outside of Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel heading into this Sunday's NFC East tilt against the Giants.