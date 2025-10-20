Lane brought in three of six targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Cowboys.

Lane finished as the Commanders' leading receiver in a game that Washington's top three receivers were forced to miss. The fourth-round rookie responded well by recording his best receiving line through seven pro appearances. With an extra day of rest between before next Monday's tilt against Kansas City, Lane could see his role reduced based on how many starters (if any) are able to return in Week 8.