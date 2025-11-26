default-cbs-image
Lane (hip) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Lane made an early exit from the Week 11 loss to Miami in Madrid. He's on the injury report after a Week 12 bye, albeit with some level of practice participation. Either way, Lane is unlikely to see many targets over the next few weeks, as fellow wideouts Terry McLaurin (quad) and Noah Brown (groin/knee) should be back in action fairly soon.

