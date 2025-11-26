Commanders' Jaylin Lane: Limited at practice to start week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lane (hip) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Lane made an early exit from the Week 11 loss to Miami in Madrid. He's on the injury report after a Week 12 bye, albeit with some level of practice participation. Either way, Lane is unlikely to see many targets over the next few weeks, as fellow wideouts Terry McLaurin (quad) and Noah Brown (groin/knee) should be back in action fairly soon.
More News
-
Commanders' Jaylin Lane: Sustains hip injury Sunday•
-
Commanders' Jaylin Lane: Makes most of only catch•
-
Commanders' Jaylin Lane: Solid performance in Week 9•
-
Commanders' Jaylin Lane: Shares No. 4 wideout role in Week 8•
-
Commanders' Jaylin Lane: Leading receiver on six targets•
-
Commanders' Jaylin Lane: Target boost likely Sunday•