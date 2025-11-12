Lane brought in his only target for a 41-yard gain during Washington's loss to the Lions in Week 10.

Lane played just 14 offensive snaps Week 10, his lowest total of the season (tied with Week 3). However, the rookie fourth-round pick looks positioned to operate as a crucial playmaker for quarterback Marcus Mariota as the Commanders face off against the Dolphins in Madrid on Sunday. Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Treylon Burks (finger) have both already been ruled out for Week 11, leaving Lane as one of the team's top available wideouts alongside Deebo Samuel. The Commanders also have Robbie Chosen, Chris Moore and Jacoby Jones on the active roster.