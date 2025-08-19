Lane caught three of six targets for 42 yards in Monday's preseason loss to the Bengals.

Lane, Deebo Samuel and Luke McCaffrey were the wide receivers on Jayden Daniels' lone drive, which resulted in a TD after four consecutive rush attempts (the last being a scramble). Lane caught a 12-yard pass from Josh Johnson on the second drive, and then continued playing well into the third quarter. The rookie fourth-round pick likely will be a backup come Week 1, but there is some chance of a big opportunity opening up if the Commanders can't figure things out with Terry McLaurin, who still isn't practicing after requesting a trade earlier this month.