Lane caught one pass for zero yards on two targets while playing 23 of the Commanders' 53 snaps on offense in Monday's 28-7 loss to the Chiefs. He also returned two kickoffs for 30 yards and one punt for 14 yards.

Lane's 43 percent snap share tied him with Chris Moore for fourth among Washington wideouts, trailing Deebo Samuel, Luke McCaffrey and Terry McLaurin. Both Samuel and McLaurin had returned to action following injury-related absences, though McLaurin was limited to just 25 snaps after suffering an apparent aggravation of his quadriceps injury late in the contest. If McLaurin isn't cleared to play in Washington's next game Sunday versus the Seahawks, Lane could be in line for increased opportunities in the passing game, though he would still make for an unreliable option in fantasy lineups.