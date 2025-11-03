Lane caught three of five targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Seahawks.

Lane played 41 offensive snaps and served as Washington's No. 3 wideout while Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin) were sidelined in Week 9. The rookie from Virginia Tech tied his career high with three receptions and finished as the Commanders' third-leading receiver Sunday. He also contributed on special teams, returning two punts and one kickoff for 41 total yards. Following Sunday's performance, Lane's offensive role could continue to grow heading into the Week 10 matchup against the Lions.