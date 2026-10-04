Lane sustained a severe ankle injury during Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Colts, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

The injury could cause Lane to stay overnight in London while undergoing more tests on his ankle. Given the initial diagnosis, it looks like the second-year pro won't play against the Giants in Week 5 and is likely facing a multi-week absence. Lane has primarily operated as a returner on special teams, and a prolonged absence would open the door to playing time for Luke McCaffrey (coach's decision).